Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Maverix Metals Inc. [MMX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Maverix Metals Inc. [AMEX: MMX] gained 7.12% or 0.23 points to close at $3.46 with a heavy trading volume of 400634 shares. The company report on September 1, 2022 that MAVERIX BOLSTERS GROWTH PIPELINE WITH ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY PORTFOLIO FROM BARRICK GOLD.

All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Maverix Metals Inc. (“Maverix” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MMX) (TSX: MMX) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a portfolio of 22 royalties (the “Royalty Portfolio”) from Barrick Gold Corp. (“Barrick”) for upfront cash consideration of $50 million and contingent consideration of up to $10 million depending on certain events occurring (the “Transaction”).

It opened the trading session at $3.29, the shares rose to $3.54 and dropped to $3.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MMX points out that the company has recorded -29.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 237.09K shares, MMX reached to a volume of 400634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Maverix Metals Inc. [MMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMX shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Maverix Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Maverix Metals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on MMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maverix Metals Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMX in the course of the last twelve months was 780.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 14.90.

Trading performance analysis for MMX stock

Maverix Metals Inc. [MMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, MMX shares dropped by -18.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.28 for Maverix Metals Inc. [MMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.00, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.43 for the last 200 days.

Maverix Metals Inc. [MMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Maverix Metals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 14.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Maverix Metals Inc. [MMX]

There are presently around $60 million, or 23.60% of MMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMX stocks are: SPROTT INC. with ownership of 4,710,100, which is approximately -17.2% of the company’s market cap and around 54.12% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 2,763,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.56 million in MMX stocks shares; and SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC, currently with $7.99 million in MMX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maverix Metals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Maverix Metals Inc. [AMEX:MMX] by around 4,290,830 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,295,281 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 10,775,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,362,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,793,072 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 624,366 shares during the same period.