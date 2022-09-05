Wall Street Analyst Upgrade AXIS Capital Holdings Limited [AXS]. What else is Wall St. saying

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited [NYSE: AXS] closed the trading session at $53.55 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.33, while the highest price level was $55.11. The company report on July 26, 2022 that AXIS Capital Reports Second Quarter Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $27 Million, or $0.32 Per Diluted Common Share and Operating Income of $149 Million, or $1.74 Per Diluted Common Share.

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company reports:.

Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses of 88.4%, an improvement of 0.3 points, compared to the prior year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.69 percent and weekly performance of -0.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 395.21K shares, AXS reached to a volume of 505889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited [AXS]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.06.

AXS stock trade performance evaluation

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited [AXS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, AXS shares gained by 8.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.10 for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited [AXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.59, while it was recorded at 53.41 for the last single week of trading, and 54.99 for the last 200 days.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited [AXS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited [AXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.25. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.44.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited [AXS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited go to 12.00%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited [AXS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,200 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,546,653, which is approximately -0.824% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,255,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $442.09 million in AXS stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $362.98 million in AXS stock with ownership of nearly -4.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited [NYSE:AXS] by around 6,029,260 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 6,243,086 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 66,163,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,435,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,608,733 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 502,532 shares during the same period.