Wall Street Analyst Initiated Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLGT] plunged by -$0.49 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $42.73 during the day while it closed the day at $41.60. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Revenue totals $125.3 million.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock has also loss -10.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLGT stock has declined by -20.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.73% and lost -58.64% year-on date.

The market cap for FLGT stock reached $1.31 billion, with 30.36 million shares outstanding and 21.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 315.50K shares, FLGT reached a trading volume of 252062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLGT shares is $67.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on FLGT stock. On January 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FLGT shares from 42 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulgent Genetics Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLGT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.30.

FLGT stock trade performance evaluation

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.34. With this latest performance, FLGT shares dropped by -34.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.09 for Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.22, while it was recorded at 43.22 for the last single week of trading, and 64.00 for the last 200 days.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.38 and a Gross Margin at +78.11. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 58.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 50.29.

Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $552 million, or 45.00% of FLGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLGT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,335,325, which is approximately 1.244% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,333,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.48 million in FLGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $29.88 million in FLGT stock with ownership of nearly 3.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fulgent Genetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLGT] by around 2,409,361 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 1,373,509 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 9,474,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,257,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLGT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 657,760 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 277,798 shares during the same period.