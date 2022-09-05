Wall Street Analyst Initiated Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Evolution Petroleum Corporation [AMEX: EPM] price surged by 7.29 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Evolution Petroleum Announces Fiscal Year-End 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) (“Evolution” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 (its fourth fiscal quarter of 2022), after the market closes on Tuesday September 13, 2022. An investor conference call to review the results will be held on Wednesday September 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Central). The call will be hosted by Kelly Loyd, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Stash, Chief Financial Officer. Details for the conference call are as follows:

A sum of 271068 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 205.67K shares. Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares reached a high of $7.08 and dropped to a low of $6.79 until finishing in the latest session at $7.06.

The one-year EPM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.99. The average equity rating for EPM stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPM shares is $9.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Evolution Petroleum Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolution Petroleum Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

EPM Stock Performance Analysis:

Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, EPM shares gained by 16.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.13 for Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.27, while it was recorded at 7.00 for the last single week of trading, and 6.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evolution Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.83 and a Gross Margin at +33.48. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.27.

Return on Total Capital for EPM is now 6.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.48. Additionally, EPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM] managed to generate an average of -$3,287,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $151 million, or 64.10% of EPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPM stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 2,348,392, which is approximately 0.262% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,186,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.44 million in EPM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $14.54 million in EPM stock with ownership of nearly -1.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evolution Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Evolution Petroleum Corporation [AMEX:EPM] by around 1,697,967 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 2,031,547 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,707,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,436,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPM stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 797,381 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 579,416 shares during the same period.