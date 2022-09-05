Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE: TMX] price surged by 0.26 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Terminix Satisfies a Key Closing Condition of the Rentokil Merger by Completing the Divestment of its U.K. and Norway Businesses.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of essential termite and pest management services to residential and commercial customers, today announced it has completed the divestment of its pest management businesses in the U.K. and Norway (the “divestment”).

The businesses were acquired by Norvestor VIII SCSp, a fund managed by Nordic mid-market private equity firm Norvestor Advisory. Terminix expects to record a loss on the sale of these assets in the period ending June 30, 2022. Together, the two businesses were expected to generate approximately $60 million in revenue and less than $10 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022.

A sum of 348175 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 826.55K shares. Terminix Global Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $42.75 and dropped to a low of $42.04 until finishing in the latest session at $42.25.

The one-year TMX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.98. The average equity rating for TMX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMX shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $57 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $49, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on TMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

TMX Stock Performance Analysis:

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, TMX shares dropped by -6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.55 for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.07, while it was recorded at 42.53 for the last single week of trading, and 42.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Terminix Global Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.64 and a Gross Margin at +39.27. Terminix Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TMX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. go to 19.00%.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,100 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMX stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 11,728,109, which is approximately -0.661% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,029,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $465.98 million in TMX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $317.25 million in TMX stock with ownership of nearly -43.489% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE:TMX] by around 16,340,865 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 15,032,127 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 89,346,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,719,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,313,031 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,336,672 shares during the same period.