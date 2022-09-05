Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]. What else is Wall St. saying

Axon Enterprise Inc. [NASDAQ: AXON] gained 0.68% on the last trading session, reaching $115.78 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Axon’s New Ethics and Equity Advisory Council to Deliver Input from Community Voices on the Development of Public Safety Technologies.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Independent council will advise Axon on issues relating to the ethical and equitable development and deployment of new technologies.

Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced the formation of its Ethics & Equity Advisory Council (EEAC).

Axon Enterprise Inc. represents 71.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.59 billion with the latest information. AXON stock price has been found in the range of $113.42 to $116.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 358.71K shares, AXON reached a trading volume of 563869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXON shares is $146.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXON stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Axon Enterprise Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Axon Enterprise Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $222 to $192, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on AXON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axon Enterprise Inc. is set at 4.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXON in the course of the last twelve months was 232.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for AXON stock

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, AXON shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.01 for Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.86, while it was recorded at 117.16 for the last single week of trading, and 125.06 for the last 200 days.

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.32 and a Gross Margin at +61.51. Axon Enterprise Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.91.

Axon Enterprise Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axon Enterprise Inc. go to 18.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]

There are presently around $6,207 million, or 77.40% of AXON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXON stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,539,671, which is approximately -0.994% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,304,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $729.89 million in AXON stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $377.4 million in AXON stock with ownership of nearly 22.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axon Enterprise Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Axon Enterprise Inc. [NASDAQ:AXON] by around 5,025,784 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 4,184,338 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 44,397,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,608,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXON stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 364,158 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 397,405 shares during the same period.