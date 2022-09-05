Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $57

Verint Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VRNT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.29%. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant Receives Top Customer Satisfaction Scores in New Report.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that it has received top scores in multiple customer satisfaction categories according to DMG Consulting LLC’s 2022/2023 AI-Enabled Self-Service for the Enterprise Report – including a perfect 5.0 out of 5.0 in the Overall Vendor Satisfaction and Product Satisfaction categories.*.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions that are making valuable contributions to most aspects of the service experience, whether they are customer-facing conversational self-service Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs) or Virtual Assistants (VAs), designed to assist live agents in performing their job. The report examines the IVA/VA market, competitive landscape, technology, products, functional capabilities, and the business, servicing and market trends that are driving adoption and innovation; it features four vendors who offer IVA/VA solutions to address front- and back-office functions and other enterprise-wide uses.

Over the last 12 months, VRNT stock rose by 3.52%. The one-year Verint Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.13. The average equity rating for VRNT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.12 billion, with 64.95 million shares outstanding and 62.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 443.31K shares, VRNT stock reached a trading volume of 281103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNT shares is $64.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Verint Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Verint Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on VRNT stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VRNT shares from 64 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verint Systems Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRNT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

VRNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, VRNT shares gained by 1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.04 for Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.79, while it was recorded at 48.10 for the last single week of trading, and 49.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verint Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +62.54. Verint Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51.

Verint Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

VRNT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verint Systems Inc. go to 11.50%.

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,081 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,333,956, which is approximately 7.422% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, holding 5,203,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $243.21 million in VRNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $228.78 million in VRNT stock with ownership of nearly 8.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verint Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Verint Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VRNT] by around 7,440,450 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 5,886,966 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 52,587,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,914,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRNT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,256,816 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 644,214 shares during the same period.