Verastem Inc. [VSTM] stock Resumed by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $5

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] gained 2.61% or 0.03 points to close at $1.18 with a heavy trading volume of 349861 shares. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Verastem Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress.

Company Reported Interim Findings from RAMP 201 Trial of VS-6766 +/- Defactinib in Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer; Continued Evaluation of Both Monotherapy and Combination Therapy with Timing of Go Forward Treatment Regimen Selection Driven by Data Maturity.

Verastem Oncology Awarded Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s First Therapeutic Accelerator Award to Evaluate the Combination of VS-6766 and Defactinib in Addition to Standard of Care Chemotherapy in Front-Line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer.

It opened the trading session at $1.14, the shares rose to $1.22 and dropped to $1.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VSTM points out that the company has recorded 7.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, VSTM reached to a volume of 349861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verastem Inc. [VSTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTM shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on VSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 77.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for VSTM stock

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.09. With this latest performance, VSTM shares gained by 4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1922, while it was recorded at 1.1740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5071 for the last 200 days.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc. [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -10372.28 and a Gross Margin at +66.01. Verastem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11749.17.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.14.

Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verastem Inc. [VSTM]

There are presently around $130 million, or 60.20% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 26,988,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 19,974,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.57 million in VSTM stocks shares; and VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, currently with $10.88 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

46 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 18,963,949 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 25,179,373 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 65,811,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,954,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,590,814 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,463,272 shares during the same period.