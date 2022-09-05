Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] stock Reiterated by Northland Capital analyst, price target now $32

Veeco Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ: VECO] price plunged by -2.42 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:.

Oppenheimer Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Veeco management will be presenting at 8:15 AM ET. The presentation will be available via webcast on the events page of ir.veeco.com. Veeco management will also be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Oppenheimer representative to secure a meeting time.

A sum of 449795 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 382.15K shares. Veeco Instruments Inc. shares reached a high of $20.36 and dropped to a low of $19.585 until finishing in the latest session at $19.73.

The one-year VECO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.9. The average equity rating for VECO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VECO shares is $32.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VECO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Veeco Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $29 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Veeco Instruments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on VECO stock. On September 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VECO shares from 13.50 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeco Instruments Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for VECO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for VECO in the course of the last twelve months was 37.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

VECO Stock Performance Analysis:

Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.58. With this latest performance, VECO shares dropped by -11.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.48 for Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.74, while it was recorded at 20.96 for the last single week of trading, and 24.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veeco Instruments Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.73 and a Gross Margin at +39.43. Veeco Instruments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90.

Veeco Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,022 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VECO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,803,182, which is approximately 0.471% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,375,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.05 million in VECO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $66.77 million in VECO stock with ownership of nearly -36.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veeco Instruments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Veeco Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ:VECO] by around 4,214,431 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 4,443,197 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 43,132,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,790,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VECO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,222,075 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 757,916 shares during the same period.