Universal Display Corporation [OLED] is -35.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Universal Display Corporation [NASDAQ: OLED] closed the trading session at $106.60 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $105.50, while the highest price level was $111.5676. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today announced its participation in the following investor and industry conferences.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.41 percent and weekly performance of -5.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 428.91K shares, OLED reached to a volume of 397887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Universal Display Corporation [OLED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLED shares is $151.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLED stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Universal Display Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Universal Display Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $217 to $253, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on OLED stock. On March 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OLED shares from 230 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universal Display Corporation is set at 4.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLED in the course of the last twelve months was 42.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

OLED stock trade performance evaluation

Universal Display Corporation [OLED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.14. With this latest performance, OLED shares dropped by -10.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.21 for Universal Display Corporation [OLED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.96, while it was recorded at 109.48 for the last single week of trading, and 137.71 for the last 200 days.

Universal Display Corporation [OLED]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Universal Display Corporation [OLED] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.13 and a Gross Margin at +75.13. Universal Display Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.31.

Universal Display Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Universal Display Corporation [OLED] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Universal Display Corporation go to 21.07%.

Universal Display Corporation [OLED]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,714 million, or 76.80% of OLED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,268,925, which is approximately -0.939% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,060,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $432.81 million in OLED stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $227.6 million in OLED stock with ownership of nearly 0.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Universal Display Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Universal Display Corporation [NASDAQ:OLED] by around 2,711,413 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 2,396,941 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 29,729,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,837,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLED stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 500,330 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 250,680 shares during the same period.