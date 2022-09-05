Terex Corporation [TEX] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $38

Terex Corporation [NYSE: TEX] slipped around -0.41 points on Friday, while shares priced at $32.78 at the close of the session, down -1.24%. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Terex Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sales of $1.1 billion increased 4% year-over-year, 9% on FX neutral basis, driven by strong growth in Materials Processing.

Terex Corporation stock is now -25.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TEX Stock saw the intraday high of $33.81 and lowest of $32.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.45, which means current price is +23.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 702.46K shares, TEX reached a trading volume of 502101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Terex Corporation [TEX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEX shares is $45.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Terex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Terex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on TEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terex Corporation is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42.

How has TEX stock performed recently?

Terex Corporation [TEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.05. With this latest performance, TEX shares dropped by -4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for Terex Corporation [TEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.44, while it was recorded at 33.54 for the last single week of trading, and 37.42 for the last 200 days.

Terex Corporation [TEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terex Corporation [TEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.21 and a Gross Margin at +19.10. Terex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

Terex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Terex Corporation [TEX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terex Corporation go to 16.80%.

Insider trade positions for Terex Corporation [TEX]

There are presently around $1,982 million, or 92.40% of TEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,052,624, which is approximately 8.111% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,667,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.35 million in TEX stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $145.9 million in TEX stock with ownership of nearly 31.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Terex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Terex Corporation [NYSE:TEX] by around 7,941,159 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 8,620,549 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 43,888,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,450,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,483,352 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,147,740 shares during the same period.