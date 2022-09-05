Sony Group Corporation [SONY] is -38.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sony Group Corporation [NYSE: SONY] loss -2.09% or -1.65 points to close at $77.23 with a heavy trading volume of 506423 shares. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Sony Electronics Introduces HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos® Soundbar that Combines Perfectly with Optional Rear Speakers to Deliver an Immersive 360 Spatial Sound Experience.

New HT-3000 Soundbar offers immersive entertainment with Sony’s revolutionary 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology for an ultra-wide listening area.

Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the new HT-A3000 soundbar, meticulously crafted to immerse listeners into the center of their favorite movies and music for a rich and vibrant audio experience.

It opened the trading session at $78.31, the shares rose to $78.8569 and dropped to $76.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SONY points out that the company has recorded -21.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 1.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 652.86K shares, SONY reached to a volume of 506423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sony Group Corporation [SONY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONY shares is $136.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONY stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Sony Group Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Sony Group Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sony Group Corporation is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for SONY in the course of the last twelve months was 193.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for SONY stock

Sony Group Corporation [SONY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.48. With this latest performance, SONY shares dropped by -10.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.23 for Sony Group Corporation [SONY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.06, while it was recorded at 79.51 for the last single week of trading, and 99.12 for the last 200 days.

Sony Group Corporation [SONY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sony Group Corporation [SONY] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.22 and a Gross Margin at +33.46. Sony Group Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.89.

Return on Total Capital for SONY is now 11.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sony Group Corporation [SONY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.91. Additionally, SONY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sony Group Corporation [SONY] managed to generate an average of $8,100,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Sony Group Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Sony Group Corporation [SONY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sony Group Corporation go to 11.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sony Group Corporation [SONY]

There are presently around $7,436 million, or 7.70% of SONY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONY stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 25,331,098, which is approximately -1.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 13,263,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in SONY stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $309.88 million in SONY stock with ownership of nearly 64.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sony Group Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Sony Group Corporation [NYSE:SONY] by around 6,199,955 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 12,469,146 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 77,612,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,282,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONY stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,525,010 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,812,038 shares during the same period.