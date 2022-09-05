Solo Brands Inc. [DTC] Is Currently -0.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Solo Brands Inc. [NYSE: DTC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.98% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.62%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Solo Brands Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Strong Sales Growth Year-Over-Year.

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC) (“Solo Brands” or “the Company”), a portfolio of rapidly growing direct-to-consumer lifestyle brands, today announced its financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022.

The one-year Solo Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.13. The average equity rating for DTC stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $394.86 million, with 63.42 million shares outstanding and 63.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 628.03K shares, DTC stock reached a trading volume of 255873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Solo Brands Inc. [DTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTC shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Solo Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Solo Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on DTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solo Brands Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

DTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Solo Brands Inc. [DTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.62. With this latest performance, DTC shares dropped by -17.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.17% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.32 for Solo Brands Inc. [DTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.74, while it was recorded at 4.18 for the last single week of trading, and 8.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Solo Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solo Brands Inc. [DTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.78 and a Gross Margin at +59.62. Solo Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.55.

Solo Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

DTC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Solo Brands Inc. go to 7.50%.

Solo Brands Inc. [DTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $306 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTC stocks are: SUMMIT PARTNERS L P with ownership of 44,034,960, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BERTRAM GROWTH CAPITAL III (GPLLC), L.L.C., holding 11,722,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.24 million in DTC stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $27.74 million in DTC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Solo Brands Inc. [NYSE:DTC] by around 4,490,578 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 8,093,456 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 63,327,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,911,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,080,574 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,834,776 shares during the same period.