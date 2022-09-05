SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] Revenue clocked in at $2.46 billion, down -4.79% YTD: What’s Next?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SEDG] loss -0.82% on the last trading session, reaching $267.12 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2022 that SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. represents 55.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.52 billion with the latest information. SEDG stock price has been found in the range of $262.92 to $273.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 985.78K shares, SEDG reached a trading volume of 572798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEDG shares is $356.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEDG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $340, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on SEDG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is set at 17.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEDG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.42.

Trading performance analysis for SEDG stock

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.23. With this latest performance, SEDG shares dropped by -13.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEDG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 296.90, while it was recorded at 273.47 for the last single week of trading, and 285.52 for the last 200 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.48 and a Gross Margin at +32.03. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.35.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEDG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. go to 28.52%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]

There are presently around $17,072 million, or 89.20% of SEDG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEDG stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 19,030,004, which is approximately 8627.198% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,603,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in SEDG stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $596.86 million in SEDG stock with ownership of nearly -10.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 352 institutional holders increased their position in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SEDG] by around 24,107,877 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 3,065,917 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 36,735,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,909,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEDG stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 633,053 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,113,208 shares during the same period.