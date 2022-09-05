Sidoti lifts The Buckle Inc. [BKE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Buckle Inc. [NYSE: BKE] traded at a low on 09/02/22, posting a -0.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.46. The company report on September 1, 2022 that The Buckle, Inc. Reports August 2022 Net Sales.

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended August 27, 2022 increased 4.6 percent from comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended August 28, 2021. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended August 27, 2022 increased 5.8 percent to $118.0 million from net sales of $111.6 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended August 28, 2021.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 30-week period ended August 27, 2022 increased 2.9 percent from comparable store net sales for the 30-week period ended August 28, 2021. Net sales for the 30-week fiscal period ended August 27, 2022 increased 3.3 percent to $729.1 million compared to net sales of $705.9 million for the prior year 30-week fiscal period ended August 28, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 347368 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Buckle Inc. stands at 3.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.79%.

The market cap for BKE stock reached $1.66 billion, with 49.21 million shares outstanding and 30.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 411.20K shares, BKE reached a trading volume of 347368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Buckle Inc. [BKE]?

Sidoti have made an estimate for The Buckle Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $19 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2019, representing the official price target for The Buckle Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on BKE stock. On April 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for BKE shares from 15 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Buckle Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13.

How has BKE stock performed recently?

The Buckle Inc. [BKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.96. With this latest performance, BKE shares gained by 6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for The Buckle Inc. [BKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.60, while it was recorded at 32.68 for the last single week of trading, and 35.36 for the last 200 days.

The Buckle Inc. [BKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Buckle Inc. [BKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.92 and a Gross Margin at +50.44. The Buckle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.33.

The Buckle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for The Buckle Inc. [BKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Buckle Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Buckle Inc. [BKE]

There are presently around $880 million, or 56.20% of BKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,694,291, which is approximately 1.158% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,375,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.01 million in BKE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $42.61 million in BKE stock with ownership of nearly 25.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Buckle Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in The Buckle Inc. [NYSE:BKE] by around 3,613,408 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 4,270,565 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 19,219,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,103,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKE stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 475,742 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,866,067 shares during the same period.