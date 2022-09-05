ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] Is Currently -1.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ShockWave Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: SWAV] closed the trading session at $292.19 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $288.40, while the highest price level was $302.9299. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Correcting and Replacing: Shockwave Medical to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences.

In a release issued under the same headline on August 26, 2022, by Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), please note that the fireside chat time for the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference has been updated. The correct presentation time is 9:10 am Eastern Time. The details for the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference remain the same.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 63.85 percent and weekly performance of -4.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 65.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 80.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 632.11K shares, SWAV reached to a volume of 450898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWAV shares is $255.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWAV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for ShockWave Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for ShockWave Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $235, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on SWAV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShockWave Medical Inc. is set at 13.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWAV in the course of the last twelve months was 221.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

SWAV stock trade performance evaluation

ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.02. With this latest performance, SWAV shares gained by 33.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.74 for ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 239.04, while it was recorded at 298.12 for the last single week of trading, and 188.94 for the last 200 days.

ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.37 and a Gross Margin at +82.53. ShockWave Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.96.

ShockWave Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,011 million, or 97.00% of SWAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWAV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,313,553, which is approximately 59.244% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,517,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in SWAV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $939.3 million in SWAV stock with ownership of nearly 24.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShockWave Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in ShockWave Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:SWAV] by around 6,325,535 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 4,011,455 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 23,926,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,263,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWAV stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,349,061 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 260,765 shares during the same period.