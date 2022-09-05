Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] fell -62.53% so far this year. What now?

Rockwell Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: RMTI] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.8824 during the day while it closed the day at $1.69. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Rockwell Medical Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Revenue was $18.7 million for the second quarter 2022, a 16% increase over the first quarter 2022, representing the highest quarterly revenue to-date for Rockwell.

Gross profit was $1.7 million in the second quarter 2022 compared to gross loss of $786,000 in the first quarter 2022.

Rockwell Medical Inc. stock has also gained 20.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RMTI stock has inclined by 7.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.99% and lost -62.53% year-on date.

The market cap for RMTI stock reached $20.63 million, with 8.54 million shares outstanding and 7.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 93.39K shares, RMTI reached a trading volume of 116233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMTI shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Rockwell Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Rockwell Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockwell Medical Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33.

RMTI stock trade performance evaluation

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.71. With this latest performance, RMTI shares gained by 7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.52 for Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5236, while it was recorded at 1.6760 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1935 for the last 200 days.

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.98 and a Gross Margin at -3.91. Rockwell Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.73.

Rockwell Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rockwell Medical Inc. go to 38.00%.

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 18.60% of RMTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMTI stocks are: RICHMOND BROTHERS, INC. with ownership of 638,985, which is approximately 1.904% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 355,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.6 million in RMTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.45 million in RMTI stock with ownership of nearly -0.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rockwell Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Rockwell Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:RMTI] by around 325,191 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 95,749 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,562,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,983,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMTI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 223,601 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 49,321 shares during the same period.