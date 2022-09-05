Republic Services Inc. [RSG] Is Currently -0.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Republic Services Inc. [NYSE: RSG] slipped around -1.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $142.79 at the close of the session, down -0.82%. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Republic Services’ San Diego-Area Compost Facility Named Industry’s Best.

National Waste & Recycling Association award recognizes Otay Compost Facility’s innovative and sustainable approach to organics diversion.

Republic Services Inc. stock is now 2.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RSG Stock saw the intraday high of $145.32 and lowest of $142.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 148.26, which means current price is +25.72% above from all time high which was touched on 08/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, RSG reached a trading volume of 735746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Republic Services Inc. [RSG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSG shares is $156.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Republic Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Republic Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on RSG stock. On July 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RSG shares from 109 to 126.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Republic Services Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for RSG in the course of the last twelve months was 48.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has RSG stock performed recently?

Republic Services Inc. [RSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, RSG shares gained by 0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for Republic Services Inc. [RSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.30, while it was recorded at 143.76 for the last single week of trading, and 132.32 for the last 200 days.

Republic Services Inc. [RSG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Republic Services Inc. [RSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.53 and a Gross Margin at +29.12. Republic Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.33.

Republic Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Republic Services Inc. [RSG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Republic Services Inc. go to 11.45%.

Insider trade positions for Republic Services Inc. [RSG]

There are presently around $26,438 million, or 96.10% of RSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,940,808, which is approximately -0.685% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,994,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in RSG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.34 billion in RSG stock with ownership of nearly -3.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Republic Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Republic Services Inc. [NYSE:RSG] by around 12,565,235 shares. Additionally, 395 investors decreased positions by around 10,423,035 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 162,165,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,153,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSG stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,567,955 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 985,955 shares during the same period.