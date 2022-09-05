Redwire Corporation [RDW] Stock trading around $2.84 per share: What’s Next?

Redwire Corporation [NYSE: RDW] closed the trading session at $2.84 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.701, while the highest price level was $2.969. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Redwire’s Critical Imaging and Navigation Technology Launching on NASA’s Historic Artemis I Mission to the Moon.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that its critical sun sensor components and advanced optical imaging technologies will be launching on NASA’s Orion spacecraft, as a part of NASA’s Artemis I mission. The Artemis I mission will enable humanity’s return to the Moon in preparation for future crewed missions to Mars, and is set to launch no earlier than August 29, 2022 at 8:33 a.m. EDT from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“We are proud to support NASA’s flagship exploration program as our technology serves as the eyes of Orion, seeing America return to the Moon in preparation for more ambitious space exploration missions in the decades to come,” said Andrew Rush, Redwire President and COO. “Our technical contributions to this historic mission are emblematic of the innovation and strength of the American industrial supply base that anchors our nation’s space program. Redwire technology has supported over 50 years of NASA exploration and we are excited to build on that legacy in this new era of discovery.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.93 percent and weekly performance of -2.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 221.12K shares, RDW reached to a volume of 224849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Redwire Corporation [RDW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDW shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDW stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Redwire Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwire Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

RDW stock trade performance evaluation

Redwire Corporation [RDW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, RDW shares dropped by -19.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.67 for Redwire Corporation [RDW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 5.35 for the last 200 days.

Redwire Corporation [RDW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redwire Corporation [RDW] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.12 and a Gross Margin at +21.35. Redwire Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.41.

Redwire Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Redwire Corporation [RDW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18 million, or 17.30% of RDW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,119,699, which is approximately 413.602% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 884,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 million in RDW stocks shares; and KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, currently with $1.42 million in RDW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redwire Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Redwire Corporation [NYSE:RDW] by around 3,541,114 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,948,917 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 964,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,454,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDW stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,133,897 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,535,402 shares during the same period.