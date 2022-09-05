PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] moved up 2.29: Why It’s Important

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: PCT] jumped around 0.2 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.93 at the close of the session, up 2.29%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that PureCycle Technologies Provides Second Quarter 2022 Update.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

-Project debt financing to fund Augusta’s first two purification lines and three East Coast PreP facilities expected to be completed by the fourth quarter.

-Received FDA prenotification letter confirming that the company will receive an agency opinion letter for the use of food-grade post-industrial recycled materials for all food types under Conditions of Use A-H, and a Letter of No Objection (LNO) for all food types under Conditions of Use E-G for food-grade post-consumer (stadium trash) recycled feedstock.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock is now -6.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PCT Stock saw the intraday high of $9.09 and lowest of $8.575 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.92, which means current price is +80.77% above from all time high which was touched on 08/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, PCT reached a trading volume of 502601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCT shares is $18.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Alembic Global Advisors analysts kept a Overweight rating on PCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc. is set at 0.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

How has PCT stock performed recently?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, PCT shares gained by 3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.61 for PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.17, while it was recorded at 9.00 for the last single week of trading, and 8.41 for the last 200 days.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76.

PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

Insider trade positions for PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]

There are presently around $869 million, or 60.50% of PCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 29,193,256, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,531,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.05 million in PCT stocks shares; and SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $85.97 million in PCT stock with ownership of nearly -2.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PureCycle Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:PCT] by around 19,526,277 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 3,787,990 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 73,999,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,313,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,909,171 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 957,635 shares during the same period.