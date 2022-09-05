Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX] is 52.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PLRX] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.22 during the day while it closed the day at $20.60. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Pliant Therapeutics Announces Positive DSMB Safety Review of INTEGRIS-IPF Phase 2a Trial of PLN-74809 at 320 mg Dose in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Recent independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) review recommended the INTEGRIS-IPF Phase 2a trial continue without modification.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 8.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLRX stock has inclined by 218.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 137.05% and gained 52.59% year-on date.

The market cap for PLRX stock reached $1.07 billion, with 36.17 million shares outstanding and 24.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, PLRX reached a trading volume of 281983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLRX shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on PLRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 109.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

PLRX stock trade performance evaluation

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.36. With this latest performance, PLRX shares gained by 18.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 137.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.27 for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.11, while it was recorded at 19.42 for the last single week of trading, and 11.48 for the last 200 days.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1288.10 and a Gross Margin at +57.69. Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1284.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.64.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $622 million, or 63.40% of PLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLRX stocks are: TRV GP III, LLC with ownership of 5,839,160, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,342,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.85 million in PLRX stocks shares; and CHI ADVISORS LLC, currently with $64.0 million in PLRX stock with ownership of nearly 16.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PLRX] by around 3,380,087 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 4,811,756 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 22,026,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,217,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLRX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,241,456 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 603,420 shares during the same period.