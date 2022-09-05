Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] Is Currently 4.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: PPSI] closed the trading session at $3.55 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.29, while the highest price level was $3.60. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Pioneer Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Backlog Increases 98% Year-over-Year and 5% Sequentially to $25 Million, Company Reiterates Expectation of 50% Year-over-Year Full Year Revenue Growth for 2022.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) (“Pioneer”, “Pioneer Power” or the “Company”), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of electrical power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.67 percent and weekly performance of 5.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 103.62K shares, PPSI reached to a volume of 229844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

PPSI stock trade performance evaluation

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.34. With this latest performance, PPSI shares gained by 9.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.85 for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 5.21 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.09 and a Gross Margin at +7.02. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. go to 6.00%.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.20% of PPSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,314, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.60% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 50,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in PPSI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.17 million in PPSI stock with ownership of nearly 7.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:PPSI] by around 154,465 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 7,851 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 335,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 498,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPSI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 131,720 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 7,551 shares during the same period.