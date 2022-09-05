Perficient Inc. [PRFT] is -43.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Perficient Inc. [NASDAQ: PRFT] loss -2.98% on the last trading session, reaching $73.49 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Perficient Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

~ Q2 Revenues Up 21%; Company Reaffirms Full Year GAAP and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Guidance ~.

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Perficient Inc. represents 33.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.64 billion with the latest information. PRFT stock price has been found in the range of $72.5325 to $77.013.

If compared to the average trading volume of 225.74K shares, PRFT reached a trading volume of 310484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Perficient Inc. [PRFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRFT shares is $116.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Perficient Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Perficient Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $104 to $125, while Alliance Global Partners kept a Neutral rating on PRFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perficient Inc. is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRFT in the course of the last twelve months was 34.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for PRFT stock

Perficient Inc. [PRFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.99. With this latest performance, PRFT shares dropped by -21.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.62 for Perficient Inc. [PRFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.54, while it was recorded at 76.84 for the last single week of trading, and 104.30 for the last 200 days.

Perficient Inc. [PRFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perficient Inc. [PRFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.45 and a Gross Margin at +34.47. Perficient Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.19.

Perficient Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Perficient Inc. [PRFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Perficient Inc. go to 17.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Perficient Inc. [PRFT]

There are presently around $2,415 million, or 98.10% of PRFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRFT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,390,324, which is approximately 3.917% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,881,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $285.25 million in PRFT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $101.79 million in PRFT stock with ownership of nearly -3.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Perficient Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Perficient Inc. [NASDAQ:PRFT] by around 2,406,986 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 1,641,347 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 28,811,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,859,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRFT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 316,227 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 618,395 shares during the same period.