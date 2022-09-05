Oxford Industries Inc. [OXM] is -8.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oxford Industries Inc. [NYSE: OXM] loss -9.31% on the last trading session, reaching $92.89 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer Reports Record Second Quarter Earnings, Raises Full Year Guidance.

Second quarter sales increased 11%.

Record second quarter GAAP EPS of $3.49 and adjusted EPS of $3.61.

Oxford Industries Inc. represents 16.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.50 billion with the latest information. OXM stock price has been found in the range of $92.55 to $99.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 202.63K shares, OXM reached a trading volume of 864663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oxford Industries Inc. [OXM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXM shares is $116.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Oxford Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Oxford Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $126, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on OXM stock. On January 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OXM shares from 118 to 84.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oxford Industries Inc. is set at 4.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for OXM stock

Oxford Industries Inc. [OXM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.11. With this latest performance, OXM shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for Oxford Industries Inc. [OXM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.82, while it was recorded at 105.27 for the last single week of trading, and 93.10 for the last 200 days.

Oxford Industries Inc. [OXM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oxford Industries Inc. [OXM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.04 and a Gross Margin at +61.76. Oxford Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.40.

Oxford Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Oxford Industries Inc. [OXM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oxford Industries Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oxford Industries Inc. [OXM]

There are presently around $1,393 million, or 96.38% of OXM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,455,846, which is approximately -3.953% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,928,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.16 million in OXM stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $93.2 million in OXM stock with ownership of nearly 16.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oxford Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Oxford Industries Inc. [NYSE:OXM] by around 1,286,396 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 1,076,025 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 12,635,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,997,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXM stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 383,762 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 232,758 shares during the same period.