Outset Medical Inc. [OM] Stock trading around $16.78 per share: What’s Next?

Outset Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: OM] plunged by -$0.81 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $17.76 during the day while it closed the day at $16.78. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Outset Medical to Present at the 20th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference.

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the 20th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:55am PT / 2:55pm ET.

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.

Outset Medical Inc. stock has also loss -10.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OM stock has declined by -26.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.07% and lost -63.59% year-on date.

The market cap for OM stock reached $880.61 million, with 47.88 million shares outstanding and 47.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 717.87K shares, OM reached a trading volume of 334160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OM shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Outset Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Outset Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on OM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outset Medical Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for OM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99.

OM stock trade performance evaluation

Outset Medical Inc. [OM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.08. With this latest performance, OM shares dropped by -10.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.45 for Outset Medical Inc. [OM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.99, while it was recorded at 17.82 for the last single week of trading, and 32.63 for the last 200 days.

Outset Medical Inc. [OM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outset Medical Inc. [OM] shares currently have an operating margin of -127.21 and a Gross Margin at +7.42. Outset Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.42.

Outset Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Outset Medical Inc. [OM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $815 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,169,138, which is approximately 0.808% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 5,191,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.11 million in OM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $72.9 million in OM stock with ownership of nearly 0.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Outset Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Outset Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:OM] by around 8,854,238 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 11,601,362 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 28,085,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,541,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OM stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,332,105 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,013,924 shares during the same period.