Orla Mining Ltd. [ORLA] moved up 7.28: Why It’s Important

Orla Mining Ltd. [AMEX: ORLA] gained 7.28% or 0.23 points to close at $3.39 with a heavy trading volume of 396750 shares. The company report on August 12, 2022 that Orla Mining Closes Acquisition of Gold Standard Ventures.

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) (“Orla” or the “Company”) and Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (“Gold Standard” or “GSV”) (TSX: GSV; NYSE: GSV) are pleased to announce that Orla has completed the previously announced acquisition of Gold Standard by way of court-approved plan of arrangement (the “Transaction”).

“The closing of this acquisition marks an important milestone in Orla’s journey in becoming a growth-oriented, low-cost, mid-tier gold producer,” said Jason Simpson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orla Mining. “We will seek to generate shareholder value through effectively exploring, building and operating our asset base, which now includes the South Railroad project located on the prolific Carlin trend”.

It opened the trading session at $3.24, the shares rose to $3.43 and dropped to $3.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORLA points out that the company has recorded -25.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 144.38K shares, ORLA reached to a volume of 396750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orla Mining Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44.

Orla Mining Ltd. [ORLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, ORLA shares gained by 4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.75 for Orla Mining Ltd. [ORLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.03, while it was recorded at 3.35 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $295 million, or 30.51% of ORLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORLA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,051,118, which is approximately 2.349% of the company’s market cap and around 40.08% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 8,997,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.5 million in ORLA stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $30.32 million in ORLA stock with ownership of nearly -12.459% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orla Mining Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Orla Mining Ltd. [AMEX:ORLA] by around 5,242,708 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 3,259,078 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 78,417,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,919,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORLA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 200,248 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 290,896 shares during the same period.