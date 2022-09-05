OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] closed the trading session at $3.98 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.90, while the highest price level was $4.03. The company report on August 9, 2022 that OraSure Reports 2Q22 Record Revenue of $80.2 Million Growing 39% Year-Over-Year.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

InteliSwab® revenue of $43.1 million in Q2, up 95% sequentially with significant scaling in production.

InteliSwab® gross margins improve sequentially by over 2,000 basis points.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.20 percent and weekly performance of -0.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, OSUR reached to a volume of 572880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSUR shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for OraSure Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for OraSure Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on OSUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OraSure Technologies Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

OSUR stock trade performance evaluation

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, OSUR shares gained by 23.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.45 for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.41, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 6.22 for the last 200 days.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

OraSure Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OraSure Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $261 million, or 91.80% of OSUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSUR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,620,103, which is approximately 0.05% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,057,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.13 million in OSUR stocks shares; and CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $16.91 million in OSUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OraSure Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OSUR] by around 10,567,294 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 15,217,875 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 39,901,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,687,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSUR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,476,877 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,686,756 shares during the same period.