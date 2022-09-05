Oppenheimer lifts Capital Southwest Corporation [CSWC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Capital Southwest Corporation [NASDAQ: CSWC] closed the trading session at $19.05 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.77, while the highest price level was $19.3415. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Capital Southwest Announces Financial Results for First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2022.

CSWC Reports Pre-Tax Net Investment Income of $0.50 Per Share for Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 and Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend to $0.50 per share for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022.

Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest,” “CSWC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, today announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.07 percent and weekly performance of -6.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 190.40K shares, CSWC reached to a volume of 256642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capital Southwest Corporation [CSWC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSWC shares is $24.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSWC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Capital Southwest Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Hovde Group raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital Southwest Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CSWC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital Southwest Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSWC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

CSWC stock trade performance evaluation

Capital Southwest Corporation [CSWC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.43. With this latest performance, CSWC shares dropped by -4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSWC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.82 for Capital Southwest Corporation [CSWC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.65, while it was recorded at 19.43 for the last single week of trading, and 22.93 for the last 200 days.

Capital Southwest Corporation [CSWC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital Southwest Corporation [CSWC] shares currently have an operating margin of +93.79 and a Gross Margin at +97.51. Capital Southwest Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capital Southwest Corporation [CSWC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSWC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital Southwest Corporation go to 1.00%.

Capital Southwest Corporation [CSWC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $146 million, or 28.50% of CSWC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSWC stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 755,686, which is approximately 420.502% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC, holding 715,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.62 million in CSWC stocks shares; and ZUCKERMAN INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $12.35 million in CSWC stock with ownership of nearly 7.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital Southwest Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Capital Southwest Corporation [NASDAQ:CSWC] by around 1,929,342 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 651,537 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 5,074,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,655,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSWC stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 379,209 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 301,840 shares during the same period.