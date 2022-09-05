Nabors Industries Ltd. [NBR] Stock trading around $132.48 per share: What’s Next?

Nabors Industries Ltd. [NYSE: NBR] closed the trading session at $132.48 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $125.94, while the highest price level was $134.45. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Nabors Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nabors Industries Ltd. (“Nabors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NBR) today reported second quarter 2022 operating revenues of $631 million, an increase of approximately 11%, compared to operating revenues of $569 million in the first quarter of 2022. The net loss from continuing operations attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $83 million, or $9.41 per share. This compares to a loss of $184 million, or $22.51 per share, in the first quarter. The second quarter results included a non-cash charge of $22 million, or $2.42 per share, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors’ warrants, while the first quarter included a non-cash charge for the warrants of $72 million, or $8.63 per share. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $158 million, a 21% increase, compared to $131 million in the previous quarter.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, “All of our operating segments contributed to the strong adjusted EBITDA growth in the second quarter. Results in U.S. Drilling reflect improved performance in the Lower 48 market, where our daily adjusted gross margin continued to grow on higher average pricing for the fleet. Daily margin and EBITDA also improved in our international markets. In Rig Technologies, sequential revenue growth of 23% helped drive that segment’s EBITDA increase.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 63.37 percent and weekly performance of -5.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 168.01K shares, NBR reached to a volume of 123064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nabors Industries Ltd. [NBR]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Nabors Industries Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $175 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Nabors Industries Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on NBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nabors Industries Ltd. is set at 9.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for NBR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

NBR stock trade performance evaluation

Nabors Industries Ltd. [NBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.88. With this latest performance, NBR shares gained by 14.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.45 for Nabors Industries Ltd. [NBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.38, while it was recorded at 133.00 for the last single week of trading, and 128.95 for the last 200 days.

Nabors Industries Ltd. [NBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nabors Industries Ltd. [NBR] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.48 and a Gross Margin at +1.85. Nabors Industries Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.50.

Nabors Industries Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nabors Industries Ltd. [NBR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nabors Industries Ltd. go to -10.00%.

Nabors Industries Ltd. [NBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $918 million, or 80.90% of NBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,560,042, which is approximately 22.186% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 691,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.61 million in NBR stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $58.2 million in NBR stock with ownership of nearly -2.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nabors Industries Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Nabors Industries Ltd. [NYSE:NBR] by around 1,184,976 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 1,002,404 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 4,740,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,927,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,054 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 362,771 shares during the same period.