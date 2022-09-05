Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] Revenue clocked in at $343.50 million, up 59.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVO] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $33.59 during the day while it closed the day at $32.60. The company report on August 5, 2022 that MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 OPERATING RESULTS.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights (Comparison to Third Quarter Fiscal 2021):.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. stock has also loss -0.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VIVO stock has inclined by 20.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.69% and gained 59.80% year-on date.

The market cap for VIVO stock reached $1.43 billion, with 43.59 million shares outstanding and 43.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 787.18K shares, VIVO reached a trading volume of 399088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIVO shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIVO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Meridian Bioscience Inc. stock. On May 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for VIVO shares from 15 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meridian Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIVO in the course of the last twelve months was 16.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

VIVO stock trade performance evaluation

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, VIVO shares gained by 3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.56 for Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.35, while it was recorded at 32.68 for the last single week of trading, and 26.12 for the last 200 days.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.98 and a Gross Margin at +63.27. Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.46.

Return on Total Capital for VIVO is now 26.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.28. Additionally, VIVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.45.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meridian Bioscience Inc. go to 17.00%.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,447 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIVO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,224,230, which is approximately -1.965% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,904,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.87 million in VIVO stocks shares; and IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $140.9 million in VIVO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

101 institutional holders increased their position in Meridian Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVO] by around 4,264,620 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 2,788,919 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 37,340,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,393,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIVO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,320,924 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 287,119 shares during the same period.