Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] stock Upgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $72

Mercury Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: MRCY] slipped around -0.46 points on Friday, while shares priced at $46.41 at the close of the session, down -0.98%. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Mercury introduces rugged data storage system that enables faster access and exploitation of big data at the edge with reduced sustainment costs.

Data center-class all-flash network-attached storage system for mission-critical AI and machine learning applications.

Mercury Systems Inc. stock is now -15.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRCY Stock saw the intraday high of $47.31 and lowest of $46.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.28, which means current price is +5.38% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 401.56K shares, MRCY reached a trading volume of 283395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRCY shares is $57.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Mercury Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $60 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Mercury Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $71, while Truist kept a Buy rating on MRCY stock. On April 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MRCY shares from 62 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mercury Systems Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

How has MRCY stock performed recently?

Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, MRCY shares dropped by -8.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.68 for Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.19, while it was recorded at 47.69 for the last single week of trading, and 57.21 for the last 200 days.

Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.20 and a Gross Margin at +33.94. Mercury Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51.

Mercury Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mercury Systems Inc. go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]

There are presently around $2,647 million, or 99.30% of MRCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRCY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,459,736, which is approximately 2.637% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,051,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.46 million in MRCY stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $207.61 million in MRCY stock with ownership of nearly -2.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mercury Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Mercury Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:MRCY] by around 4,991,177 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 6,468,437 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 45,585,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,045,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRCY stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 727,135 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,159,100 shares during the same period.