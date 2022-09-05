Market cap of Zumiez Inc. [ZUMZ] reaches 507.22M – now what?

Zumiez Inc. [NASDAQ: ZUMZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.43% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.75%. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Zumiez Inc. to Report Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) today announced it will report fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results on Thursday, September 8, 2022, following the closing of regular stock market trading hours. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the results.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (registration link). Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.zumiez.com. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.zumiez.com.

Over the last 12 months, ZUMZ stock dropped by -38.41%. The one-year Zumiez Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.06. The average equity rating for ZUMZ stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $507.22 million, with 19.53 million shares outstanding and 15.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 356.21K shares, ZUMZ stock reached a trading volume of 279206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zumiez Inc. [ZUMZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZUMZ shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZUMZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Zumiez Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $42 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Zumiez Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $42, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on ZUMZ stock. On March 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ZUMZ shares from 45 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zumiez Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZUMZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.71.

ZUMZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Zumiez Inc. [ZUMZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.75. With this latest performance, ZUMZ shares dropped by -7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZUMZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.11 for Zumiez Inc. [ZUMZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.15, while it was recorded at 26.33 for the last single week of trading, and 37.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zumiez Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zumiez Inc. [ZUMZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.75 and a Gross Margin at +37.04. Zumiez Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.80.

Zumiez Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ZUMZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZUMZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zumiez Inc. go to 15.00%.

Zumiez Inc. [ZUMZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $433 million, or 93.30% of ZUMZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZUMZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,865,777, which is approximately -14.206% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,762,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.03 million in ZUMZ stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $42.06 million in ZUMZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zumiez Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Zumiez Inc. [NASDAQ:ZUMZ] by around 1,361,650 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 2,012,733 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 13,581,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,955,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZUMZ stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 392,315 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 181,052 shares during the same period.