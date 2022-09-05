Market cap of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] reaches 4.19B – now what?

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: TWKS] traded at a low on 09/02/22, posting a -0.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.92. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Thoughtworks to Present at Upcoming Conferences.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, will take part in three investor conferences in September 2022.

Thoughtworks management will be attending the following conferences on these dates:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 311860 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stands at 4.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.44%.

The market cap for TWKS stock reached $4.19 billion, with 310.57 million shares outstanding and 86.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 711.12K shares, TWKS reached a trading volume of 311860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWKS shares is $19.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWKS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 76.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

How has TWKS stock performed recently?

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, TWKS shares dropped by -23.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.91% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.31 for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.81, while it was recorded at 13.12 for the last single week of trading, and 19.86 for the last 200 days.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.58 and a Gross Margin at +33.92. Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.21.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.60.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]

There are presently around $755 million, or 27.50% of TWKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWKS stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 10,550,756, which is approximately 13.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,182,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.88 million in TWKS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $79.73 million in TWKS stock with ownership of nearly 122.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [NASDAQ:TWKS] by around 12,123,635 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 8,385,351 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 37,899,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,408,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWKS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,360,938 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,420,023 shares during the same period.