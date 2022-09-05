Market cap of Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] reaches 36.34M – now what?

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX: TKAT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.76% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.66%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that TKAT Provides Update of the NFT Trading Platform.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE American: TKAT) (“Company” or “TKAT”), as an emerging online trading platform operator of international art and collectibles, provided an update of its newly launched NFT trading platform at www.nftoeo.com.

Since its launch, there have been more than 60 products listed on the platform and more than 107 new registered users, having generated approximately 40 transactions.

Over the last 12 months, TKAT stock dropped by -87.43%.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.34 million, with 23.04 million shares outstanding and 21.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 167.55K shares, TKAT stock reached a trading volume of 137352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takung Art Co. Ltd. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TKAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 302.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

TKAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.66. With this latest performance, TKAT shares dropped by -22.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TKAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.48 for Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7484, while it was recorded at 1.5260 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6019 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Takung Art Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -11204.62 and a Gross Margin at +99.90. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11206.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -313.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.57.

Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of TKAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TKAT stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 77,795, which is approximately 74.139% of the company’s market cap and around 12.80% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 76,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in TKAT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $61000.0 in TKAT stock with ownership of nearly -12.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Takung Art Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX:TKAT] by around 95,904 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 72,693 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 88,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TKAT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,783 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 58,097 shares during the same period.