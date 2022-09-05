Market cap of Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] reaches 46.68M – now what?

Society Pass Incorporated [NASDAQ: SOPA] traded at a low on 09/02/22, posting a -4.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.81. The company report on August 31, 2022 that NASDAQ: $SOPA Don’t Miss This Interview with Raynauld Liang, CFO of Society Pass, Inc.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 140664 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Society Pass Incorporated stands at 6.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.40%.

The market cap for SOPA stock reached $46.68 million, with 24.35 million shares outstanding and 15.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, SOPA reached a trading volume of 140664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOPA shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOPA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Society Pass Incorporated is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

How has SOPA stock performed recently?

Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.12. With this latest performance, SOPA shares dropped by -23.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.47% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.48 for Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9956, while it was recorded at 1.8760 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4707 for the last 200 days.

Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -6542.26 and a Gross Margin at -654.23. Society Pass Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6687.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -186.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -161.54.

Society Pass Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Insider trade positions for Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.50% of SOPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOPA stocks are: PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 149,536, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 40.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 137,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in SOPA stocks shares; and DEUTSCHE BANK AG, currently with $0.14 million in SOPA stock with ownership of nearly 3674.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Society Pass Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Society Pass Incorporated [NASDAQ:SOPA] by around 426,647 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 772,949 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 423,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 776,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOPA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,054 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 529,528 shares during the same period.