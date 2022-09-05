Market cap of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] reaches 12.15M – now what?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: NEPT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.49% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.74%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Neptune Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Fiscal Q1 2023 revenue totaled $16.3 million, an increase of 61% year-over-year.

Sprout recorded $8.2 million in revenue, its largest net sales quarter on record.

Over the last 12 months, NEPT stock dropped by -91.13%. The average equity rating for NEPT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.15 million, with 167.32 million shares outstanding and 7.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, NEPT stock reached a trading volume of 498324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NEPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22.

NEPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.74. With this latest performance, NEPT shares gained by 43.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.57 for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.60, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 7.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -143.41 and a Gross Margin at -24.71. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -153.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.40.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.69% of NEPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEPT stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 750,944, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.37% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 114,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in NEPT stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.12 million in NEPT stock with ownership of nearly 0.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:NEPT] by around 992,239 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 82,456 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 75,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,149,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEPT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 816,801 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 68,937 shares during the same period.