Market cap of Kronos Worldwide Inc. [KRO] reaches 1.52B – now what?

Kronos Worldwide Inc. [NYSE: KRO] loss -2.00% on the last trading session, reaching $12.77 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of nineteen cents ($0.19) per share on its common stock, payable on September 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. represents 115.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.52 billion with the latest information. KRO stock price has been found in the range of $12.65 to $13.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 307.06K shares, KRO reached a trading volume of 223458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kronos Worldwide Inc. [KRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRO shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Kronos Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $7 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Kronos Worldwide Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $8, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on KRO stock. On August 18, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for KRO shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kronos Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRO in the course of the last twelve months was 62.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for KRO stock

Kronos Worldwide Inc. [KRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.37. With this latest performance, KRO shares dropped by -22.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.02 for Kronos Worldwide Inc. [KRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.30, while it was recorded at 13.29 for the last single week of trading, and 15.76 for the last 200 days.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. [KRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kronos Worldwide Inc. [KRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.56 and a Gross Margin at +23.01. Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.58.

Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. [KRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kronos Worldwide Inc. go to 20.28%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kronos Worldwide Inc. [KRO]

There are presently around $226 million, or 15.40% of KRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRO stocks are: KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT N.V. with ownership of 2,412,391, which is approximately -16.392% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,334,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.81 million in KRO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $28.45 million in KRO stock with ownership of nearly 2.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kronos Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Kronos Worldwide Inc. [NYSE:KRO] by around 1,792,263 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 1,662,129 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 14,244,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,698,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 901,996 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 544,694 shares during the same period.