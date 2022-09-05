Market cap of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE] reaches 158.03M – now what?

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CSSE] traded at a high on 09/02/22, posting a 4.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.14. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Crackle Plus and PetSmart to Launch New Original Makeover Series Pet Caves.

Show streams free on Chicken Soup for the Soul AVOD streaming service on September 1 and on demand via Crackle on September 15.

Pet Caves is the latest in brand integrated series on Crackle Plus streaming services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 79843 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stands at 9.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.31%.

The market cap for CSSE stock reached $158.03 million, with 14.95 million shares outstanding and 7.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 269.38K shares, CSSE reached a trading volume of 79843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSSE shares is $27.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSSE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CSSE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, CSSE shares dropped by -14.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.85 for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.58, while it was recorded at 8.69 for the last single week of trading, and 9.99 for the last 200 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.91 and a Gross Margin at +23.12. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.85.

Insider trade positions for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE]

There are presently around $66 million, or 46.40% of CSSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSSE stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 3,003,804, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,134,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.37 million in CSSE stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $5.31 million in CSSE stock with ownership of nearly 4.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CSSE] by around 784,376 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,034,066 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 4,368,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,186,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSSE stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 228,654 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,289,396 shares during the same period.