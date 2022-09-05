Market cap of Century Therapeutics Inc. [IPSC] reaches 652.17M – now what?

Century Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: IPSC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.06%. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Century Therapeutics Receives Study May Proceed Notification from FDA for CNTY-101, the First Allogeneic Cell Therapy Product Candidate Engineered to Overcome Three Major Pathways of Host vs Graft Rejection.

– Investigational New Drug Application for CNTY-101, a CAR-iNK product candidate targeting CD19 for B-cell malignancies, cleared by FDA –.

– First cell product candidate engineered with six precision gene edits including a CD19-CAR, Allo-Evasion™ technology, IL-15 cytokine support and a safety switch –.

Over the last 12 months, IPSC stock dropped by -60.30%. The one-year Century Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.17. The average equity rating for IPSC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $652.17 million, with 57.69 million shares outstanding and 37.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 115.82K shares, IPSC stock reached a trading volume of 254826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Century Therapeutics Inc. [IPSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPSC shares is $25.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Century Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Century Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on IPSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 260.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.09.

IPSC Stock Performance Analysis:

Century Therapeutics Inc. [IPSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, IPSC shares dropped by -11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.49 for Century Therapeutics Inc. [IPSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.43, while it was recorded at 10.33 for the last single week of trading, and 12.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Century Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.27.

Century Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.80 and a Current Ratio set at 17.80.

Century Therapeutics Inc. [IPSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $234 million, or 59.50% of IPSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPSC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,576,385, which is approximately -7.934% of the company’s market cap and around 36.59% of the total institutional ownership; CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,206,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.6 million in IPSC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.69 million in IPSC stock with ownership of nearly 27.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Century Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Century Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:IPSC] by around 1,304,190 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,358,356 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 19,679,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,341,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPSC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,463 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 46,377 shares during the same period.