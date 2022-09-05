Market cap of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] reaches 68.28M – now what?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [NASDAQ: AAOI] price surged by 4.13 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Applied Optoelectronics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced financial results for its second quarter 2022 ended June 30, 2022.

“Our second quarter revenue was adversely affected by a supply chain issue that resulted in a delay in the completion of several orders from a large CATV customer. We have since fulfilled and shipped substantially all of these orders and, although delayed, we have recognized the resulting revenue in Q3,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the supply chain challenges we are encouraged by the continued robust demand in the CATV market and improved conditions in the telecom market. We continue to see good customer traction with our 400G products and we have received nearly $5 million in orders already. We expect that 400G revenue will begin to ramp up in the second half of this year as we begin to increase production volume.”.

A sum of 241487 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 241.69K shares. Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.3181 and dropped to a low of $2.1101 until finishing in the latest session at $2.27.

The one-year AAOI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.84. The average equity rating for AAOI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAOI shares is $4.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAOI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $9, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AAOI stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AAOI shares from 11 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

AAOI Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.33. With this latest performance, AAOI shares gained by 15.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.64 for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.00, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.83 and a Gross Margin at +17.59. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.58.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

AAOI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. go to 13.00%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22 million, or 35.60% of AAOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAOI stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 1,772,193, which is approximately 48.106% of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,231,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.79 million in AAOI stocks shares; and KOVACK ADVISORS, INC., currently with $2.5 million in AAOI stock with ownership of nearly 2.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [NASDAQ:AAOI] by around 1,832,401 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,091,138 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 5,785,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,709,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAOI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,138 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,482,748 shares during the same period.