Market Analysts see Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] gaining to $135. Time to buy?

Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE: SI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.89%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Siemens Government Technologies and Network Management Resources Announce Mentor-Protégé Agreement.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Siemens Government Technologies (SGT), Inc., and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Network Management Resources Inc. d/b/a NMR Consulting (NMR), have entered into a U.S. Small Business Administration Mentor-Protégé agreement to build NMR’s capability and capacity for new projects supporting federal government customers responsible for vital national security missions.

SGT is the separate but affiliated U.S. government arm of technology powerhouse Siemens. With project teams across the U.S. and internationally, SGT is a leading integrator of Siemens products, technologies, and software to solve some of the most complex government challenges in energy, automation, and digitalization. NMR has more than 25 years’ experience delivering robust solutions for government customers, including comprehensive mechanical and electrical projects for the intelligence community.

Over the last 12 months, SI stock dropped by -27.88%. The one-year Silvergate Capital Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.25. The average equity rating for SI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.97 billion, with 31.64 million shares outstanding and 31.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, SI stock reached a trading volume of 501606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SI shares is $134.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Silvergate Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvergate Capital Corporation is set at 6.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 61.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.21.

SI Stock Performance Analysis:

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.89. With this latest performance, SI shares dropped by -16.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.64, while it was recorded at 89.40 for the last single week of trading, and 112.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Silvergate Capital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.62. Silvergate Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.73.

SI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silvergate Capital Corporation go to 33.80%.

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,162 million, or 80.70% of SI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,911,669, which is approximately 2.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,271,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.69 million in SI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $136.18 million in SI stock with ownership of nearly 10.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silvergate Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE:SI] by around 3,995,187 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 3,795,991 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 17,432,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,223,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SI stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 782,244 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,099,829 shares during the same period.