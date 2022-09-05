Market Analysts see Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] gaining to $37. Time to buy?

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SAGE] loss -0.46% on the last trading session, reaching $38.65 price per share at the time. The company report on September 2, 2022 that Sage Therapeutics to Present at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, announced today that the Company will present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 3:40 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. represents 59.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.40 billion with the latest information. SAGE stock price has been found in the range of $38.41 to $39.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 738.54K shares, SAGE reached a trading volume of 351356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAGE shares is $59.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAGE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Sage Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $78 to $66, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SAGE stock. On October 07, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SAGE shares from 100 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sage Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 387.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.36.

Trading performance analysis for SAGE stock

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, SAGE shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.55, while it was recorded at 38.53 for the last single week of trading, and 36.84 for the last 200 days.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -7306.74 and a Gross Margin at +24.94. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7258.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.98.

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.70 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAGE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. go to 41.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]

There are presently around $1,990 million, or 87.80% of SAGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAGE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,977,093, which is approximately 6.136% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,749,623 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.57 million in SAGE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $183.31 million in SAGE stock with ownership of nearly 2.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sage Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SAGE] by around 8,742,054 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 7,678,747 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 35,069,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,489,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAGE stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,427,129 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,005,193 shares during the same period.