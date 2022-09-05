Market Analysts see Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Republic First Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: FRBK] traded at a low on 09/02/22, posting a -2.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.97. The company report on September 2, 2022 that First Republic Bank Declares Dividends on Two Series of Perpetual Preferred Stock for Third Quarter 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 397666 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Republic First Bancorp Inc. stands at 4.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.96%.

The market cap for FRBK stock reached $189.49 million, with 58.90 million shares outstanding and 41.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 295.03K shares, FRBK reached a trading volume of 397666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRBK shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRBK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2015, representing the official price target for Republic First Bancorp Inc. stock. On January 24, 2011, analysts increased their price target for FRBK shares from 2.25 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Republic First Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRBK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.50.

How has FRBK stock performed recently?

Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.01. With this latest performance, FRBK shares dropped by -18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.84 for Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.59, while it was recorded at 3.13 for the last single week of trading, and 4.16 for the last 200 days.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.67. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.47.

Insider trade positions for Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]

There are presently around $100 million, or 57.20% of FRBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRBK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,826,913, which is approximately -0.786% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; CPV PARTNERS, LLC, holding 5,442,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.16 million in FRBK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.33 million in FRBK stock with ownership of nearly 9.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Republic First Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Republic First Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:FRBK] by around 2,537,846 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 1,729,236 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 29,547,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,814,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRBK stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,419,873 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 351,855 shares during the same period.