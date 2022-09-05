Market Analysts see Lamar Advertising Company [LAMR] falling to $108. Time to buy?

Lamar Advertising Company [NASDAQ: LAMR] price plunged by -1.49 percent to reach at -$1.4. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Lamar Advertising Company Announces Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Operating Results.

Three Month Results.

A sum of 346154 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 518.25K shares. Lamar Advertising Company shares reached a high of $95.10 and dropped to a low of $92.30 until finishing in the latest session at $92.49.

The one-year LAMR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.43. The average equity rating for LAMR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lamar Advertising Company [LAMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAMR shares is $110.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lamar Advertising Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $135 to $103. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Lamar Advertising Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $131, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on LAMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamar Advertising Company is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAMR in the course of the last twelve months was 84.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

LAMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Lamar Advertising Company [LAMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.93. With this latest performance, LAMR shares dropped by -7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.45 for Lamar Advertising Company [LAMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.51, while it was recorded at 94.03 for the last single week of trading, and 105.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lamar Advertising Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lamar Advertising Company [LAMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04 and a Gross Margin at +52.82. Lamar Advertising Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.56.

Lamar Advertising Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

LAMR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamar Advertising Company go to 3.00%.

Lamar Advertising Company [LAMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,602 million, or 96.00% of LAMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,809,692, which is approximately -2.114% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,917,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $732.33 million in LAMR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $481.03 million in LAMR stock with ownership of nearly -27.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lamar Advertising Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Lamar Advertising Company [NASDAQ:LAMR] by around 7,389,983 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 4,906,988 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 69,897,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,194,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAMR stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,471,504 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 246,437 shares during the same period.