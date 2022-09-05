Market Analysts see Greenhill & Co. Inc. [GHL] falling to $12. Time to buy?

Greenhill & Co. Inc. [NYSE: GHL] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.56 during the day while it closed the day at $7.13. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Greenhill & Co. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Quarterly revenues of $36.0 million, down 17% from prior year’s second quarter due to few large M&A transaction completions amid a slowdown in market activity.

Year to date revenues of $81.5 million, down 27% from the same period in 2021 due to fewer large transaction completions.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. stock has also loss -8.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GHL stock has declined by -40.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.35% and lost -60.23% year-on date.

The market cap for GHL stock reached $131.62 million, with 18.24 million shares outstanding and 12.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 298.64K shares, GHL reached a trading volume of 144272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Greenhill & Co. Inc. [GHL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GHL shares is $11.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GHL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Greenhill & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Greenhill & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on GHL stock. On November 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GHL shares from 13 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenhill & Co. Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for GHL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.08.

GHL stock trade performance evaluation

Greenhill & Co. Inc. [GHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.71. With this latest performance, GHL shares dropped by -14.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.37 for Greenhill & Co. Inc. [GHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.49, while it was recorded at 7.59 for the last single week of trading, and 13.91 for the last 200 days.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. [GHL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenhill & Co. Inc. [GHL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.44 and a Gross Margin at +95.55. Greenhill & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.33.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. [GHL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $75 million, or 59.90% of GHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHL stocks are: CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /VA with ownership of 1,967,498, which is approximately 49.655% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; SOUTH DAKOTA INVESTMENT COUNCIL, holding 718,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.12 million in GHL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.36 million in GHL stock with ownership of nearly -22.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenhill & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Greenhill & Co. Inc. [NYSE:GHL] by around 3,149,749 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 3,868,900 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,467,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,486,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHL stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,024,620 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 654,089 shares during the same period.