Market Analysts see ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO] falling to $25. Time to buy?

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ALXO] jumped around 0.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.34 at the close of the session, up 1.14%. The company report on September 1, 2022 that ALX Oncology Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference Format: Investor meetings Date: Wednesday, September 7 Location: Boston, MA.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. stock is now -37.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALXO Stock saw the intraday high of $13.89 and lowest of $13.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.19, which means current price is +129.21% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 390.59K shares, ALXO reached a trading volume of 224060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALXO shares is $38.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALXO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $98, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALXO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is set at 0.87 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.32.

How has ALXO stock performed recently?

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, ALXO shares gained by 22.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.44, while it was recorded at 13.15 for the last single week of trading, and 15.83 for the last 200 days.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.45.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Insider trade positions for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO]

There are presently around $480 million, or 88.53% of ALXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALXO stocks are: VENBIO PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 9,699,925, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,220,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.3 million in ALXO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $53.18 million in ALXO stock with ownership of nearly 12.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ALXO] by around 4,895,007 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 5,711,654 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 25,378,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,985,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALXO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 919,309 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,142,488 shares during the same period.