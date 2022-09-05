Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] fell -42.50% so far this year. What now?

Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ: LPCN] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.57 at the close of the session, down -2.20%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that LPCN: TLANDO Launched.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

Lipocine Inc. stock is now -42.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LPCN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5794 and lowest of $0.5403 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.89, which means current price is +5.48% above from all time high which was touched on 03/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 219.72K shares, LPCN reached a trading volume of 253470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPCN shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Lipocine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Lipocine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on LPCN stock. On January 11, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for LPCN shares from 11 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lipocine Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has LPCN stock performed recently?

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, LPCN shares dropped by -29.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.66 for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7293, while it was recorded at 0.5840 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9951 for the last 200 days.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.49 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Lipocine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63.

Lipocine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.20 and a Current Ratio set at 22.20.

Insider trade positions for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]

There are presently around $7 million, or 13.60% of LPCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,797,282, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,612,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.92 million in LPCN stocks shares; and WEALTH EFFECTS LLC, currently with $0.84 million in LPCN stock with ownership of nearly -0.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lipocine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ:LPCN] by around 1,171,207 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,180,895 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,553,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,905,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPCN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 486,475 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 913,055 shares during the same period.