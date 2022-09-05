Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] Is Currently 4.20 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTX] price surged by 4.20 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on August 12, 2022 that Leap Therapeutics’ Board of Directors Member Dr. Monica Bertagnolli Appointed as the Director of the National Cancer Institute.

Dr. Bertagnolli to Transition Off Leap’s Board of Directors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics today announced that its Board member, Monica Bertagnolli, MD, has been appointed as the 16th Director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) by the Biden administration. Dr. Bertagnolli becomes the first woman director of the institute since its inception in 1937. Effective with her appointment, Dr. Bertagnolli will transition off Leap’s Board of Directors.

A sum of 401128 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 571.63K shares. Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.55 and dropped to a low of $1.41 until finishing in the latest session at $1.49.

The one-year LPTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.89. The average equity rating for LPTX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPTX shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LPTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leap Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 192.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

LPTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, LPTX shares gained by 28.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2324, while it was recorded at 1.4340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7463 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leap Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

LPTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. go to -2.49%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56 million, or 45.10% of LPTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPTX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 7,951,448, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.38% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 4,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.96 million in LPTX stocks shares; and ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $5.44 million in LPTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leap Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTX] by around 2,610,309 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 8,059,076 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 27,035,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,704,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPTX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 752,699 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 4,091,443 shares during the same period.