Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] – find out why.

Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ: ANY] loss -0.60% or 0.0 points to close at $0.60 with a heavy trading volume of 397965 shares. The company report on August 12, 2022 that Sphere 3D Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Updates.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sphere 3D Corp. (“Sphere 3D” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANY), dedicated to becoming the leading carbon-neutral Bitcoin mining company operating at an industrial scale, is pleased to announce financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $0.6001, the shares rose to $0.61 and dropped to $0.5696, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ANY points out that the company has recorded -72.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, ANY reached to a volume of 397965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANY shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Sphere 3D Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Sphere 3D Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sphere 3D Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for ANY stock

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.27. With this latest performance, ANY shares dropped by -15.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.70 for Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6816, while it was recorded at 0.6165 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8924 for the last 200 days.

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] shares currently have an operating margin of -508.01 and a Gross Margin at -107.18. Sphere 3D Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -464.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.02.

Sphere 3D Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sphere 3D Corp. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.50% of ANY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANY stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 432,923, which is approximately -18.416% of the company’s market cap and around 12.13% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 427,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in ANY stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in ANY stock with ownership of nearly -50.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sphere 3D Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ:ANY] by around 496,533 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,514,230 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 20,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,989,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANY stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 170,564 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 486,262 shares during the same period.