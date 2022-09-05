Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] moved down -3.47: Why It’s Important

Jowell Global Ltd. [NASDAQ: JWEL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.47% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.01%. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Jowell Global Ltd. to Hold Annual General Meeting of Stockholders on September 29, 2022.

Jowell Global Ltd. (“JWEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced that it will hold its Annual General Meeting of Stockholders (the “AGM”) on September 29, 2022, at 10:30a.m. local time, at the corporate headquarters of the Company, located at 2nd Floor, No. 285 Jiangpu Road, Yangpu District, Shanghai, China.

Shareholders of record on August 26, 2022 are eligible to vote at the AGM. The matters to be voted on at the AGM are set forth in the Company’s Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 26, 2022, which can be accessed at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001805594/000121390022051521/ea164950-6k_jowellglobal.htm.

Over the last 12 months, JWEL stock dropped by -74.68%.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.38 million, with 25.53 million shares outstanding and 20.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 223.14K shares, JWEL stock reached a trading volume of 252759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jowell Global Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

JWEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.01. With this latest performance, JWEL shares dropped by -38.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.22 for Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2462, while it was recorded at 1.3800 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6630 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jowell Global Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.09 and a Gross Margin at +6.82. Jowell Global Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.80.

Jowell Global Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of JWEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWEL stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,601, which is approximately 11.618% of the company’s market cap and around 21.59% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in JWEL stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $15000.0 in JWEL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Jowell Global Ltd. [NASDAQ:JWEL] by around 12,485 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 4,261 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 26,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWEL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,757 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,003 shares during the same period.